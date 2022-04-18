UrduPoint.com

Four Buildings Evacuated After Explosion In Istanbul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Residents of four buildings were evacuated after an explosion in Istanbul, with firefighters and police dispatched to the scene, Turkish media reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Residents of four buildings were evacuated after an explosion in Istanbul, with firefighters and police dispatched to the scene, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in the Beyoglu district.

There is no information about the victims, according to Haberturk newspaper.

