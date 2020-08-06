(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Four houses have been destroyed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa due to continuous heavy rainfall, a local source told Sputnik.

Some of the country's provinces have been experiencing strong seasonal rains for several weeks, multiple news outlets reported. On Monday, the office of the Health Ministry in the province of Marib said that unprecedented weather conditions had killed 17 people, including eight children.

The flooding has reportedly displaced thousands of people and destroyed hundreds of houses and farms across the war-torn country.

Two old facilities - two- and four-story houses, located in the historical part of Sanaa - had collapsed after all the residents were evacuated, the source said.

Another building collapsed in Sanaa's old city neighborhood of Salah ad-Din, and another house was partially destroyed.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the facilities' destruction, according to the source.

The security authorities of Sanaa's Old City district evacuated citizens from a number of houses after cracks appeared.

Earlier in the week, the General Organization for the Preservation of Historic Cities in Yemen called upon international organizations, including UNESCO, to take measures to save the old city of Sanaa, as some of its buildings have been subjected to major destruction due to the ongoing rainfall.

Apart from natural issues, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi Shia rebel movement for over five years.

The lasting COVID-19 pandemic and poor living conditions have also deteriorated the situation in the already war-torn country, which is considered by the UN to be the worst in the world.