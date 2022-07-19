Four Candidates Advance to 3rd Round of UK Prime Minister Election, Tugendhat Out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Four candidates made it to the third round of the election of the UK Conservative Party Leader, who will also become UK Prime Minister, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Monday.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (115 votes), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (82), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (71), and former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (58) advanced to the next round of voting.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (31) was eliminated from the race.