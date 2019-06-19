Four Candidates Continue Struggle for Post of UK Conservative Party Leader, Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Secretary of State for International Development Rory Stewart has left the race for the Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, the party's committee announced following a third round of voting of the parliamentary faction Wednesday

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who got 143 votes of faction members, is leading, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is in second place with 54 votes, Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove comes third with 51 votes, and Home Secretary Sajid Javid is fourth with 38.