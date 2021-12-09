UrduPoint.com

Four Children, 1 Woman Injured In Missile Attack On Yemeni Refugee Camp - IOM

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

Four Children, 1 Woman Injured in Missile Attack on Yemeni Refugee Camp - IOM

Four children and one woman were injured in a missile attack on a refugee camp in Yemen's Marib province, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Four children and one woman were injured in a missile attack on a refugee camp in Yemen's Marib province, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

According to an IOM statement, one victim is in critical condition and all have been transported to a nearby hospital following the dawn strike on the Al Hamma camp.

"Families have fled for their lives and come to this site to seek safety from ongoing hostilities. Civilians should never be a target," Christa Rottensteiner, IOM Yemen's Chief of Mission, said.

According to broadcaster Al Arabiya, the Houthi rebel group was behind the missile launch at the Al-Hamma camp which housed refugees that fled fighting in the country's north.

Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against Yemeni government forces in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic center.

Since Ansar Allah rebels (Houthis) have overtaken the power in 2014, the largest number of citizens (more than 1.2 million people, amounting to 62% of the total amount of displaced Yemen people) have fled to the North-Eastern Marib province. Approximately 94,000 people were forced to leave their homes in the southern suburbs of the province since mid-September.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Yemen Marib Saudi Arabia SITE February Women 2015 2020 All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Russia Does Not Mind US Joining Normandy Format, B ..

Russia Does Not Mind US Joining Normandy Format, But Unaware About Possible US I ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Should Develop Defense Strategy, Define Strateg ..

EU Should Develop Defense Strategy, Define Strategic Sovereignty - French Presid ..

3 minutes ago
 Weak Afghanistan not in world's interest : Governo ..

Weak Afghanistan not in world's interest : Governor

3 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US, Israel for Restraint in Light ..

Russia Calls on US, Israel for Restraint in Light of Plans for Exercises Against ..

9 minutes ago
 UK denies Friday deadline in EU fishing row

UK denies Friday deadline in EU fishing row

10 minutes ago
 DC for better treatment of children affected by Th ..

DC for better treatment of children affected by Thallasemia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.