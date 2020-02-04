Four Children, 2 Adults Killed in House Fire in Georgia - Emergency Service

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) At least four children and two women were killed in a fire in Baghdati town near Kutaisi, western Georgia, the country's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said on Tuesday.

"After extinguishing the fire ...

the firefighters found the bodies of five people, including four children and one woman. The body of another elderly woman was found later," the statement said.

The fire covered 2,150 square feet of a residential wooden house. Despite the fact that firefighters arrived 2 minutes after the call, it was not possible to save people.