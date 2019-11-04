UrduPoint.com
Four Children Among 8 Civilians Killed In Mine Explosion In Afghanistan's Baghlan - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:42 PM

Four Children Among 8 Civilians Killed in Mine Explosion in Afghanistan's Baghlan - Police

A roadside mine blast on Monday killed eight members of the same family, including four children, in Afghanistan's Baghlan Province, local police told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A roadside mine blast on Monday killed eight members of the same family, including four children, in Afghanistan's Baghlan Province, local police told Sputnik.

"The victims included four children, two women and two men, they were all from one family," Baghlan police chief spokesman Javed Bashart said.

The explosion hit a car carrying the family in the Dand-i-Shahabuddin area of the Baghlan province about 100 miles north of capital city Kabul, according to Bashart.

Bashart believes the radical Taliban movement is to blame for the tragic incident since the explosion took place in an area under their control.

The area has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country.

