Four Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire - Firefighters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:51 AM

Four children died after a fire outbreak in a residential building in the London Borough of Sutton, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Four children died after a fire outbreak in a residential building in the London Borough of Sutton, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house and brought four young children out of the property...

All four children were removed to hospital where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased," the LFB said in a statement.

LFB also said that eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze.

The fire has been localized and its cause is being investigated.

