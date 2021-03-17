Four Children Killed, 2 Other People Injured in Siberia Fire -Russian Emergencies Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Four children were killed, another child and an adult were injured in a fire in an apartment building in the Russian town of Lesosibirsk, Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told reporters.

"A fire occurred in a two-story 18-apartment residential building. As a result of the fire, six people were injured. Four of them died (children aged two, five, ten, 17 years old), two people were injured, one of them was a 12-year-old child. The fire was localized on the area of 60 square meters," the department said.

A total of 37 people and 14 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to extinguish the fire.