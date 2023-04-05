Close
Four Children Killed In Hatchet Attack On Brazil Preschool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

A 25-year-old attacker burst into a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with a hatchet-like weapon before turning himself in to police, authorities said

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A 25-year-old attacker burst into a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with a hatchet-like weapon before turning himself in to police, authorities said.

Police and government officials in the state of Santa Catarina said the man had attacked the private preschool, known as the Good Shepherd Center, Wednesday morning in the city of Blumenau, also leaving four victims wounded.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the attack as a "monstrosity."

