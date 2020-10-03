UrduPoint.com
Four Children Killed In Suspected French Family Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Five people, including four young children, were killed in a suspected family dispute outside Paris on Saturday, as French police investigate what sparked the violence

NoisyleSec, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Five people, including four young children, were killed in a suspected family dispute outside Paris on Saturday, as French police investigate what sparked the violence.

The dead, reportedly from a family of Sri Lankan origin, were found together in a room at a property in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-Le-Sec.

The child victims were between two and 14 years old, a police source told AFP.

Three more people were found badly injured at the property after what the local prosecutor's office said appeared to be a violent family disagreement.

The source said it appeared the victims had been stabbed to death, adding that the line of enquiry involved a family dispute "whose circumstances have still to be determined." "They were an ordinary, exemplary family. I can't believe it," said Olivier Sarrabeyrouse, the local mayor who had previously taught some of the victims.

The three injured -- including a potential instigator of the violence -- were hospitalised, the prosecutor's office said, adding that two adolescents were also slightly hurt.

A local cafe proprietor told AFP that police had gone to the family's home only last week after a dispute.

