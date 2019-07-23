UrduPoint.com
Four Chinese Indicted In US For Aiding N.Korea's Weapons Program

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:27 PM

Four Chinese indicted in US for aiding N.Korea's weapons program

Four Chinese nationals have been indicted for financial dealings with sanctioned North Korean companies involved in producing weapons of mass destruction, the US Justice Department said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Four Chinese nationals have been indicted for financial dealings with sanctioned North Korean companies involved in producing weapons of mass destruction, the US Justice Department said Tuesday.

Ma Xiaohong, the head of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co.

Ltd, and three top executives of the Chinese company were indicted by a Federal grand jury in New Jersey, the department said in a statement.

"Through the use of more than 20 front companies, the defendants are alleged to have sought to obscure illicit financial dealings on behalf of sanctioned North Korean entities that were involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," assistant attorney general John Demers said.

