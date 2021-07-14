UrduPoint.com
Four Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Near Disputed Islands - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Four Chinese patrol ships have entered the Japanese waters surrounding the disputed Senkaku islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

This the 30th time Chinese ships have entered that part of Japan's territorial waters this year.

One of the vessels is reported to be equipped with an automatic cannon.

In recent years, Tokyo voiced concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially with regard to the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

