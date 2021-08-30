UrduPoint.com

Four Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Off Disputed Senkaku Islands - Reports

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Four Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Off Disputed Senkaku Islands - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Four Chinese vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands on Monday morning, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the coast guard.

Four Chinese patrol boats, one of them equipped with an automatic cannon, reportedly entered the territorial waters off Uotsuri Island and Minamikojima Island. Three more vessels are said to be in the contiguous zone.

Five Japanese fishing boats are currently operating in the area. The Chinese vessels tried to approach them, the NHK said.

Prior to that, two Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands on August 28.

In recent years, Tokyo has repeatedly voiced concerns over Beijing's activities in the region, especially with regard to the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao Islands.

Tokyo claims to have had sovereignty over the islands since 1895, while Beijing argues that they were marked as Chinese territory on Japanese maps dated 1783 and 1785.

After World War II, the United States controlled the islands until handing them over to Japan in 1972. China claims that the islands were illegally seized by Japan. Tokyo, for its part, suggests that China only became interested in the islands in the 1970s because the nearby territory was found to potentially hold oil reserves.

Related Topics

China Oil Beijing Tokyo Japan United States August World War

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

3 hours ago
 As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

13 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

13 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

13 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.