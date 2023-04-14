UrduPoint.com

Four Civilians Killed In DPR City Yasinovataya After MLRS Shelling - Regional Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Four civilians were killed and 10 more injured on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Four civilians were killed and 10 more injured on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"The settlement of Yasinovataya: four civilians were killed: a young woman born in 2002, a woman born in 1970, a man born in 1964, the personal data of another dead man is being established. 10 civilians received injuries of varying severity," the office said.

