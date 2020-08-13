UrduPoint.com
Four Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Four Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Four civilians were killed and seven others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik.

"A roadside bomb exploded in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district this morning, a child and three women were killed," Barakzai said.

Five children and two adults were injured in the blast, the police spokesman added.

Barakzai said the mine was planted by insurgents. However, the insurgents have not made any comment so far.

