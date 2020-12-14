KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A roadside bomb blast killed for civilians in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, the administrative chief of the district said on Monday.

"A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver," Shams-ul-Haq Safi said.

All the killed civilians were male, the Khogyani district chief specified.