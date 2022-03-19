(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Four civilians were killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the DPR People's Militia said on Saturday.

"The areas of 14 settlements of the republic came under shelling. As a result of Ukrainian aggression, four civilians were killed and 26 were injured," the people's militia said.

The DPR authorities added that three more civilians were injured in shelling since the beginning of the day.

In turn, Ukrainian troops lost 63 soldiers and military equipment over the past 24 hours, the DPR people's militia added.

"Over the past 24 hours, 35 firing points, 63 nationalists were destroyed in the course of joint actions.

Two BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and vehicles with ammunition for them, two infantry fighting vehicles and one armored personnel carrier from the 54th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were captured," the people's militia said.

The DPR authorities also said that during the cleansing of the Marinka settlement from the Ukrainian troops, 9 people laid down their arms, two of them received medical assistance.

According to the DPR people's militia,18 residential buildings, a kindergarten and a school were damaged, two private houses were burned down in the DPR settlement of Yasynuvatain as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.