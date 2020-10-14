UrduPoint.com
Four Companies Are Working On COVID-19 Vaccines Production In Russia - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Four Companies Are Working on COVID-19 Vaccines Production in Russia - Health Minister

Four companies are currently working on the coronavirus vaccine production in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Four companies are currently working on the coronavirus vaccine production in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

In August, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. In addition to that, the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products are now working on vaccines against COVID-19, the health minister told the Russian lower chamber's commission for health protection.

"Four companies are now actively working on production. I want to note that Generium has released the first batch of the vaccine, which has been submitted to undergo state quality control," Murashko said, stressing that scaling-up vaccine production should be a priority.

According to the minister, all Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are currently going through the registration process were developed on different technological platforms.

"This means, we will receive different types [of vaccines] for different categories of patients, when the clinical efficiency of the vaccines is confirmed," Murashko concluded.

