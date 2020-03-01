Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Mexico, one of the countries most recently affected by the new coronavirus, currently has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to local media.

Two coronavirus cases have been registered in Mexico City, one in the city of Culiacan (the capital of northwestern Sinaloa state) and one in the city of Torreon, in the northern Coahuila state, according to the Excelsior daily newspaper.

The Torreon case was confirmed on Saturday. The infected person is a 20-year-old female who has recently returned from Milan, according to the newspaper.

The latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed outside of China at 6,009.

Italy, along with Iran, have become the new hotbeds of the infection.

There have been a total of 86 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China, 19 of them occurred in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO.