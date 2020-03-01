UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Mexico - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:10 AM

Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Mexico, one of the countries most recently affected by the new coronavirus, currently has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to local media.

Two coronavirus cases have been registered in Mexico City, one in the city of Culiacan (the capital of northwestern Sinaloa state) and one in the city of Torreon, in the northern Coahuila state, according to the Excelsior daily newspaper.

The Torreon case was confirmed on Saturday. The infected person is a 20-year-old female who has recently returned from Milan, according to the newspaper.

The latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed outside of China at 6,009.

Italy, along with Iran, have become the new hotbeds of the infection.

There have been a total of 86 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China, 19 of them occurred in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

World Iran China Milan Torreon Culiacan Mexico City Mexico Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

2 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

4 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

4 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

4 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

4 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.