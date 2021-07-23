UrduPoint.com
Four Countries Interested In Russia's Universal Target-Training System Adjutant- Developer

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:50 PM

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Four foreign customers are interested in purchasing Russia's universal target-training complex Adjutant, which is used to train air defense systems combat crews, Viacheslav Dzirkaln, deputy chief of the Almaz-Antey arms industry company, told Sputnik.

"We are actively marketing the Adjutant complex, four countries are interested in it.

There are no contracts yet, but technical and commercial proposals have been submitted, and deals signing is just a matter of time," Dzirkaln said at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

Almaz-Antey positions Adjutant in the international arms market as a universal complex that can be used for ensuring training and coordination of combat crews for any air defense systems, including Tor, Buk and S-300.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

