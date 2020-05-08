Four Countries Join EU Decision to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia - European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Albania, Montenegro, Norway and Ukraine have joined the decision by the European Council regarding the extension of sanctions against Russian persons or entities allegedly undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

On March 13, the council decided to extend the sanctions for another six months.

"The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania[2], and the EFTA [the European Free Trade Association] country Norway, member of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine, align themselves with this Council Decision," the council said in a statement.

In 2014, the council adopted a decision to introduce sanctions against Russian persons and organizations deemed responsible for undermining stability in Ukraine. Moscow responded with counter-sanctions of its own. Since then, some EU politicians have begun questioning the effectiveness of sanctions and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the European Union, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.