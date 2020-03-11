UrduPoint.com
Four Countries' Parliaments Could Work Effectively To Implement Minsk Deals - Volodin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The parliaments of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany could work effectively to implement the Minsk agreements, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life.

"We believe that such an approach can be effective. The heads of state do a lot. But parliaments could also work effectively in the framework of implementing the Minsk agreements, because legislative support for the agreements that are reached leaves much to be desired.

And this is the main problem today for our colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, this dialogue needs to be boosted," Volodin said.

"For our part, today we have created a working group, we are moving from relations in the framework of an exchange of views to discussing specific issues, including specialized committees, specialists in specific areas," he said.

Volodin said lawmakers from France and Germany should join this format.

