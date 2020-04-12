Four COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Italian Field Hospital By Russian Medics - Russia

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian and Italian medics, providing round-the-clock care at a field hospital in the Italian city of Bergamo, have so far discharged four patients with COVID-19 who have responded well to treatment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At the field hospital, medical and nursing teams are working round-the-clock to receive and treat patients with the coronavirus disease. At present, there are 24 patients in the hospital being treated by Russian and Italian doctors ... There have already been positive results and four patients with mild symptoms have been discharged from the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

Eight teams of Russian medics and nurses are currently working at the field hospital, providing both intensive and general care, the ministry noted.

In total, 32 Russian medical professionals are stationed at the Bergamo facility, working in three shifts daily to provide 24-hour care.

This past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the 142-bed field hospital would begin to receive patients. All medical staff working at the facility have received training at Bergamo's Pope John XXIII hospital.

Italy has been one of the most severely affected countries by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. More than 152,000 positive tests have been confirmed in the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 19,400 people.