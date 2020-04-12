UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Italian Field Hospital By Russian Medics - Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Four COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Italian Field Hospital By Russian Medics - Russia

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian and Italian medics, providing round-the-clock care at a field hospital in the Italian city of Bergamo, have so far discharged four patients with COVID-19 who have responded well to treatment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At the field hospital, medical and nursing teams are working round-the-clock to receive and treat patients with the coronavirus disease. At present, there are 24 patients in the hospital being treated by Russian and Italian doctors ... There have already been positive results and four patients with mild symptoms have been discharged from the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

Eight teams of Russian medics and nurses are currently working at the field hospital, providing both intensive and general care, the ministry noted.

In total, 32 Russian medical professionals are stationed at the Bergamo facility, working in three shifts daily to provide 24-hour care.

This past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the 142-bed field hospital would begin to receive patients. All medical staff working at the facility have received training at Bergamo's Pope John XXIII hospital.

Italy has been one of the most severely affected countries by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. More than 152,000 positive tests have been confirmed in the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 19,400 people.

Related Topics

Russia Bergamo Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

11 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

11 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.