Four Crossings On Ukraine-Hungary Border Temporarily Shut Over Police Database Issue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Four Crossings on Ukraine-Hungary Border Temporarily Shut Over Police Database Issue

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Four checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border are temporarily out of service due to problems with the Hungarian police database, the Western Regional Directorate of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Tuesday.

"According to the information provided by the Hungarian border guards, from 08:30 [06:30 GMT] on October 15, 2020, the Hungarian police database went out of order. Therefore, persons and vehicles cannot be registered at checkpoints in Hungary. Accordingly, control operations at the Tisza, Luzhanka, Kosyno and Vylok border checkpoints have been suspended," the border agency wrote on Facebook.

It is not known yet when the database will be recovered, the authority added.

More Stories From World

