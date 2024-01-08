Open Menu

Four-day Hajj And Umra Services Conference & Exhibition Opens In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

The four-day Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024, being hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, opened here on Monday evening

A colourful opening ceremony held at Jeddah's prestigious Superdome, a state of the art event place having the capacity of 35,000 seats, was attended by ministers, ambassadors, consuls from various places around the world, and over 200 entities from both private and public companies operating in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi were also present in the opening session of the Hajj and Umrah Conference.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfig Al-Rabiah, in his inaugural address, highlighted the importance as well the aims and objectives of the annual conference and exhibition.

Speaking about commercial aspects and the increasing costs of Hajj and Umrah, he, however, reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to ensure provision of the best facilities to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Besides the signing of two agreements between the Saudi authorities for enhanced cooperation in Hajj and Umrah affairs, some sponsor companies of the conference and exhibition were also awarded prizes during the inaugural session.

Alongside various sessions, the four-day conference will also host seminars, workshops and panel discussions on diverse subjects, including the role of media in dissemination of annual Hajj rituals through effective collaboration and partnerships among media entities from around the world.

The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition is an annual event that unites prominent thinkers, innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs, all striving to improve pilgrimage services.

This event is a crucial platform for fostering regional and international conversations with diverse Arab and Islamic communities.

Aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, it greatly emphasizes transforming the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.Central to this event is a strong dedication to enhancing and promoting services for pilgrims, aiming to provide them with exceptional and meaningful experiences.

Main objectives of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition are to attract thought leaders and change makers for knowledge enrichment & anticipation of future trends; develop opportunities for local and international partnerships, agreements and initiatives; exchange the best practices, references and transfer the successful experiences to different sectors; and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts relating to the Hajj & Umrah sector.

