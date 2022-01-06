UrduPoint.com

Four-Day-Long Peaceful Rally In Kazakhstan's Aktau Almost Ended - Reports

The peaceful rally in the Kazakh city of Aktau, the center of protest-hit Mangistau province, which lasted for nearly four days has almost ended as situation started normalizing and citizens were dismantling tents, the Kazakh TV channel Khabar 24 reported on Thursday

The situation was gradually stabilizing in Aktau as well. The peaceful rally almost have ended in the city as citizens have dismantled tents and were going home, the broadcaster reported.

