ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The peaceful rally in the Kazakh city of Aktau, the center of protest-hit Mangistau province, which lasted for nearly four days has almost ended as situation started normalizing and citizens were dismantling tents, the Kazakh tv channel Khabar 24 reported on Thursday.

