Four Dead, 100 Families Homeless In Landslide In Colombia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Four people were killed and about 100 families were left homeless due to a landslide in southern Colombia's Narino department, local authorities confirmed Monday.
"The rains have left emergencies in several cities, but the most devastating occurred in (the community of) El Encano, in the city of Pasto, where a landslide claimed the lives of four people and left serious damage," Luis Alfonso Escobar, governor of Narino said on social media platform X.
The landslide impacted more than 400 families, making several roads impassable and causing the collapse of three aqueducts.
Authorities were working on clearing roads of debris and supplying drinking water with tanker trucks, said the governor.
In the city of La Cruz, 100 families were also affected by flooding and three pedestrian bridges were swept away.
Some "24 cities have requested machinery to clear roads and deal with landslides," said Escobar.
