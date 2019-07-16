UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, 12 Feared Trapped After Mumbai Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:29 PM

Four people were killed and at least 12 others feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed as heavy monsoon rains lashed India's financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said, the second such tragedy in two week

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Four people were killed and at least 12 others feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed as heavy monsoon rains lashed India's financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said, the second such tragedy in two weeks.

Torrential downpours have swept away homes, triggered landslides and claimed at least 180 lives across South Asia.

"Four people are dead and over 12 people are still stuck under the rubble," disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble told AFP of the building collapse in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area.

"Eight injured have been sent to hospitals and rescue operations are ongoing.

" Two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as local volunteers, the fire department and police officials were scouring the rubble for survivors.

Volunteers could be seen recovering household items including furniture from the debris.

"The building collapse sounded like an earthquake and we rushed to the spot to check the loud noise," a local resident told Indian news channel NDTV.

Another resident said the building was more than a century old and had 10 families living inside despite its dilapidated condition.

