Four Dead, 13 Injured In Southern Philippine Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A pickup truck collided head-on with a commuter van in General Santos City in the southern Philippines, killing four, including an 85-year-old woman, and injuring 13 others, police said Monday

Police Captain Lamberto Rabino, head of the city's traffic enforcement unit, said the fatal crash happened near a roundabout around 3 p.m. local time Sunday.

According to Rabino, the crash occurred after the pickup truck swerved to the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the van.

Among the dead were the van driver, a 56-year-old male, and his three elderly passengers.

The impact wrecked both vehicles' front, including the hood, bumpers, and engines.

The police launched an investigation into the crash.

