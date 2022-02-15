UrduPoint.com

Four Dead, 15 Missing As Spanish Trawler Sinks Off Canada: Madrid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

A Spanish fishing trawler sank off Canada's east coast overnight Monday, killing four people and leaving 15 missing, Spain's transport ministry said

A Spanish fishing trawler sank off Canada's east coast overnight Monday, killing four people and leaving 15 missing, Spain's transport ministry said.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were continuing to search the area off Newfoundland on Canada's Atlantic coast where the ship sank, a spokesman for the ministry told AFP.

