Four Dead, 150 Injured In Albania Earthquake: Authorities
Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 PM
Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured after a powerful 6.4 magnitude rocked Albania early Tuesday, authorities said
A man in his fifties jumped out of his building in the town of Kurbin in a panic and died, the defence ministry said.
The bodies of a man and a woman were removed from rubble in Thumane, north of the capital Tirana, it said. A fourth body was found in the coastal town of Durres.
At least 150 people with injuries were being treated in hospitals in Tirana and Durres, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.