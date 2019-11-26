UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, 150 Injured In Albania Earthquake: Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Four dead, 150 injured in Albania earthquake: authorities

Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured after a powerful 6.4 magnitude rocked Albania early Tuesday, authorities said

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured after a powerful 6.4 magnitude rocked Albania early Tuesday, authorities said.

A man in his fifties jumped out of his building in the town of Kurbin in a panic and died, the defence ministry said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were removed from rubble in Thumane, north of the capital Tirana, it said. A fourth body was found in the coastal town of Durres.

At least 150 people with injuries were being treated in hospitals in Tirana and Durres, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.

