UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, 159 Missing In Miami Building Collapse, Rescue Operations Ongoing - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Four dead, 159 missing in Miami building collapse, Rescue Operations Ongoing - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Four people have been found dead and 159 remain missing in the rubble of the apartment building that collapsed the previous day in the state of Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava told reporters in an update on Friday morning.

"Our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159. In addition, we can tragically report the death count is now four," the mayor told reporters, stressing that the numbers are fluid.

She added that rescue operations continued throughout the night involving local and Federal agencies.

Related Topics

Dead Levin Florida

Recent Stories

Youth Affairs, PITB & Payoneer to Empower Freelanc ..

9 minutes ago

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

35 minutes ago

105,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

50 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

1 hour ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.