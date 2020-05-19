UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, 23 Injured After Earthquake Hits Southwestern China - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:01 PM

Four people were killed and 23 more injured in a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, the provincial government said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Four people were killed and 23 more injured in a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

Tremors were registered at 21:47 local time on Monday (13:47 GMT) in Qiaojia county, with a population of more than 5.

5 million, at a depth of eight kilometers (five miles).

Local authorities have promptly launched rescue operations, but the number of evacuated people is not yet reported.

China's western and southwestern regions are seismically active and often hit by earthquakes.

