UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, 33 Missing After Indonesia Ferry Fire: Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:35 PM

Four dead, 33 missing after Indonesia ferry fire: police

At least four people died and nearly three dozen were missing after a passenger ferry went up in flames off Indonesia's Java island, authorities said Friday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :At least four people died and nearly three dozen were missing after a passenger ferry went up in flames off Indonesia's Java island, authorities said Friday.

The boat was travelling from Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya to Balikpapan on Borneo island with some 277 people aboard when it caught fire Thursday evening, according to police.

Television images on Friday showed plumes of black smoke pouring out of the boat, as search teams hunted for the missing passengers after scores were rescued.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera confirmed Friday that at least four people died in the accident and dozens were unaccounted for.

Earlier, Syachrul Nugroho, a spokesman for Surabaya's Tanjung Perak port, gave a lower figure for the number of missing.

"We don't know if they're still on the boat," he said.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Died Balikpapan Surabaya Indonesia From

Recent Stories

University of Karachi declares MBBS Final Professi ..

4 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari calls on prime minister

4 minutes ago

India should know that Pakistanis would fight for ..

4 minutes ago

US Economy in 'Favorable Place' Despite Significan ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Government With Preparing 'Reciprocal ..

14 minutes ago

Poetry function held in Punjab Institute of Langua ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.