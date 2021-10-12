UrduPoint.com

Four Dead, 4 Injured After Coal Mine Collapses In China - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) A coal mine has collapsed in China's northwestern province of Shaanxi, leaving four people dead and another four injured, regional authorities said.

The rockslide occurred on Monday at 1:50 p.m. (5:50 GMT), with rescue operations over by 6:00 p.m.

As of Monday, four miners died in a hospital, and another four are getting treatment for serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the causes of the accident.

In April, regional authorities suspended operations at four coal mines after safety rules violations were revealed.

