Four Dead, 6 Injured in Mortar Attack Near Presidential Palace in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) At least four people were killed and six were injured in a mortar attack on a residential area near the presidential palace in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday, the national Dalsan tv channel reported.

Earlier in the day, sounds of explosions were reported near the presidential residence, presumably due to an artillery attack.

According to the early reports, at least four rounds of mortar shells landed in the area.

The Al-Shabaab group (a part of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack, Dalsan stated.

The Horn of Africa nation has been gripped by a civil war that broke out after militants deposed its longtime dictator Siad Barre in the early 1990s. The Mogadishu-based government has been struggling to hold off the armed groups, who control much of central and southern Somalia.