Four Dead, 8 Injured After Section of Highway-Bridge Collapses in China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Four people died and eight sustained injuries after a section of a highway-bridge collapsed in central China's Hubei province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the city of Ezhou on Saturday at 7:36 a.m.

GMT when, for yet unidentified reasons, a 1,640 feet section of the highway bridge, that stood on reinforced concrete supports, turned almost 90 degrees and fell, blocking another highway located below.

As a result of the incident, three trucks fell from the bridge and a car that was passing under it at the time of its collapse crushed.

Repair work is carried out on site and an investigation into the incident's cause was launched.