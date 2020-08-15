UrduPoint.com
Four Dead After Corridor Collapses At Mine Northern Russian - Operator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:56 PM

Four Dead After Corridor Collapses at Mine Northern Russian - Operator

Four workers died at a mine in northern Russia on Saturday after an above-the-ground coal transport corridor collapsed, the mining company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Four workers died at a mine in northern Russia on Saturday after an above-the-ground coal transport corridor collapsed, the mining company said.

Vorkutaugol, one of the country's largest coal producers, said the corridor connecting two buildings broke down while it was being dismantled by subcontractors.

"As a result, four employees of the subcontractor company sustained lethal injuries," the mining company said in a statement.

