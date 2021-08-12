Four Dead After Flooding in Northern Turkey - Emergency Service

Four people have been killed in flooding caused by rainfalls in the Kastamonu province in Turkey's north, the nation's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Four people have been killed in flooding caused by rainfalls in the Kastamonu province in Turkey's north, the nation's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Turkish authorities reported about 13 people injured in floods and landslides in the provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop.

"Four people have been killed during flooding in Kastamonu, one person is missing in [the province of] Bartin," the statement said.

Rescue operations in the disaster area are still underway, AFAD added.