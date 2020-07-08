UrduPoint.com
Four Dead After Landslide Buries Homes In Central China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A landslide caused by heavy rain swept away seven homes in a village in China's central Hubei province on Wednesday, killing five people, media said.

An 80-year-old woman was pulled from under the debris and is in stable condition, the state news agency Xinhua said. An operation is underway to locate four missing people.

The landslide hit the village of Yuanshan in Dahe township at 4 a.m. local time (20:00 GMT Tuesday), the outlet cited the village's party secretary as saying.

Downpour reportedly hit the Huangmei county on Wednesday morning. Chinese emergency authorities raised the flood alert level to the second-highest on Tuesday after days of record-breaking rain across the country.

More Stories From World

