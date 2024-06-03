Four Dead As Floods Sweep Southern Germany
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Rescuers battled Monday to evacuate people from floods in southern Germany that have claimed four lives, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it a "warning" that climate change was getting worse
Reichertshofen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Rescuers battled Monday to evacuate people from floods in southern Germany that have claimed four lives, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it a "warning" that climate change was getting worse.
Thousands of people in the regions of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg had to leave their homes since torrential rain on Friday sparked deadly flooding.
More evacuations were called overnight into Monday as the huge volumes of water caused flood defences to fail.
In Bavaria, around 800 people were asked to leave their homes in the area of Ebenhausen-Werk after a dam burst early Monday.
Residents around Manching-Pichl, in the area worst affected by the floods, were told to shelter on the upper floors of their homes.
Speaking on a visit to Reichertshofen, in a flood-hit area north of Munich, Scholz said that such floods were no longer a "one-off".
"This is an indication that something is up here. We must not neglect the task of stopping man-made climate change," Scholz told journalists.
The floods were "a warning that we must take with us", he said.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From World
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback11 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict11 minutes ago
-
Mexicans celebrate election of first woman president5 minutes ago
-
Israel govt spokesman says PM views Biden Gaza plan as 'partial'2 minutes ago
-
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption'2 minutes ago
-
UK Labour seeks to reassure voters on defence2 hours ago
-
Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestinian state recognition: parliament2 hours ago
-
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits2 hours ago
-
World Athletics launches new biennial championship2 hours ago
-
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanology agency2 hours ago
-
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win3 hours ago
-
Three killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine3 hours ago