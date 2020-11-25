UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Canaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canaries

At least four people died when a boat carrying about 30 migrants sank off Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, emergency services said

Arguineguin, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :At least four people died when a boat carrying about 30 migrants sank off Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, emergency services said.

Rescuers were searching for more possible victims following the accident off the fishing village of Orzola in the north of Lanzarote island late Tuesday.

"A small boat overturned at around 7:30 pm as it was approaching the coast," a spokeswoman for the emergency services said.

She said five of those onboard reached land while 15 others were rescued.

"The bodies of two people were found, a search is continuing for others who were on the boat," she said.

The head of emergency and security services in Lanzarote, Enrique Espinosa, said two other bodies were recovered and there were currently 28 survivors.

He said it was feared that three other people may have died.

More than 18,000 people have landed on the Spanish archipelago over the past year, some two thirds of them in the past few months, after taking perilous boat trips from the African coast.

Spain's socialist government announced last week it plans to set up camps for some 7,000 people and launch a diplomatic offensive in various African countries to try to curb the influx of migrants to the holiday islands.

The current wave has echoes of the crisis of 2006 when 30,000 migrants reached the Canaries, prompting Spain to step up patrols and ink repatriation agreements.

Related Topics

Accident Died Spain Turkish Lira May From Government

Recent Stories

Admiral Fasih Bokhari Sounds the Concluding “Rin ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine trial participants exempt from PC ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 23,675 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Minsk, Moscow Will Rea ..

2 minutes ago

Rs122,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

2 minutes ago

Tokyo to urge residents to avoid 'non-essential' o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.