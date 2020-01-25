UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash With Police In Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash With Police in Iraq - Reports

Four people have been killed, and dozens more injured in Iraq after protesters demanding anti-corruption measures and the resignation of the government clashed with security forces, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Four people have been killed, and dozens more injured in Iraq after protesters demanding anti-corruption measures and the resignation of the government clashed with security forces, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Dhi Qar province, killing four and injuring dozens more, the broadcaster reported.

Violence also broke out at protests in Baghdad, and the broadcaster reported that at least 20 people were injured in clashes with police there.

Iraq has been gripped by nationwide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding a better standard of living, the government's resignation and an end to corruption. According to human rights advocacy group Amnesty International, more than 600 protesters have been killed since demonstrations started.

