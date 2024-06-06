Four Dead, Dozens Injured In Czech Train Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Four people died and dozens were injured when an express train crashed head-on with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice late Wednesday, an emergency services spokesperson said.
"I can confirm that four people suffered injuries incompatible with life," local emergency spokeswoman Alena Kisiala told broadcaster Czech TV.
The accident had occurred shortly before 23:00 (2100 GMT) near the main train station in Pardubice, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Prague, Czech tv reported.
The express train had been carrying more than 300 passengers, many of them foreigners, it added.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala offered condolences on social media platform X, saying the crash was "a great disaster" and that "we all think of the victims and the injured".
The interior and transport ministers arrived at the site around 01:00 am Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday).
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the majority of the injuries were light, and that the passengers were evacuated into the train station building.
The express train, operated by the private Regiojet company, was heading to the western Ukrainian town of Chop close to the border with Slovakia.
The timetable shows the train leaving Prague at 1952 GMT was due to leave Pardubice at 2047 GMT.
It was expected in Chop at 0835 GMT on Thursday after crossing Slovakia.
Czech TV footage showed at least one of the carriages had derailed and that passengers were being ushered into buses near the Pardubice main station.
Rakusan said that police were identifying the passengers gathered at the train station after Regiojet had provided the passenger list.
Rescuers said that nine ambulance vans, two helicopters and more than 60 firefighters, both professional and voluntary, had been deployed.
"The rescue work was complicated because the first carriage was deformed. That made it hard to access the injured people," firefighter Pavel Ber told reporters at the site.
Local fire brigade spokeswoman Vendula Horakova told Czech TV the freight train was transporting calcium carbide.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, said Transport Minister Martin Kupka.
He added that the main train corridor connecting Prague with the second Czech city of Brno and the third city of Ostrava would remain closed for at least several hours.
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From World
-
Colombian underwater 'art gallery' serves as coral home6 minutes ago
-
England expects Southgate to deliver at Euro 2024 after painful near misses6 minutes ago
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert6 minutes ago
-
Uganda claim first ever T20 World Cup victory with win over PNG16 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup scores16 minutes ago
-
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu16 minutes ago
-
More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face 'severe' food poverty: UNICEF16 minutes ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis26 minutes ago
-
Zverev to meet Ruud in French Open semi-finals26 minutes ago
-
Two dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash: spokesman46 minutes ago
-
Late bloomer Paolini savours 'unbelievable' Rybakina upset7 hours ago
-
Humanity's climate impact like dinosaur-ending meteor: UN chief8 hours ago