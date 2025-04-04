Four Dead, Dozens Injured In Russia Drone Strikes On Kharkiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Russian drone strikes killed at least four people and injured more than 30 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities said Friday.
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes them to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.
The attack late Thursday targeted residential and office buildings in Kharkiv, causing several blazes, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram.
"Russian drones attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv. As a result of strikes at residential buildings and an administrative building, four fires broke out," the emergency service said.
The city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram that as of Friday morning, "unfortunately, there are already four dead", with a fourth body "unearthed from under the rubble" in addition to three earlier fatalities.
Ukraine's state emergency service and Oleg Synegubov, governor of the wider Kharkiv region, said 35 people were wounded in the attack, while Terekhov put the figure at 32.
Six other people were injured in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, according to local authorities who blamed Moscow.
Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram that 13 drones had been "destroyed" in the region.
"Due to the massive drone attack, there is damage in Dnipro and its suburbs," he said.
