Four Dead, Four Injured After Shooting in Chicago, Suspect Not In Custody - Reports

Four people were killed and four more injured in a shooting triggered by an argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Four people were killed and four more injured in a shooting triggered by an argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 5:42 a.m.

(10:42 GMT) in the Englewood neighborhood with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Four injured persons are currently hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two people were shot dead and two others injured following a shooting at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Alabama, according to reports.