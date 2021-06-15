UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, Four Injured After Shooting In Chicago, Suspect Not In Custody - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Four Dead, Four Injured After Shooting in Chicago, Suspect Not In Custody - Reports

Four people were killed and four more injured in a shooting triggered by an argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Four people were killed and four more injured in a shooting triggered by an argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 5:42 a.m.

(10:42 GMT) in the Englewood neighborhood with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Four injured persons are currently hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two people were shot dead and two others injured following a shooting at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Alabama, according to reports.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Chicago

Recent Stories

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz conferred upon 2 officers of Pakis ..

35 seconds ago

Captain Kjaer, a rock for Denmark in Eriksen traum ..

38 seconds ago

Greek Unions Plan New Strikes Against Labor Bill o ..

40 seconds ago

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

25 minutes ago

ERC signs cooperation agreements with several char ..

55 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.