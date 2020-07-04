Four Dead, Four Missing After Boat Capsizes in Nigeria - Waterways Authority

Four people have been pronounced dead and four more are still missing after a boat presumed to be carrying 20 people capsized near the Nigerian city of Lagos, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Four people have been pronounced dead and four more are still missing after a boat presumed to be carrying 20 people capsized near the Nigerian city of Lagos, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement.

According to LASWA General Manager Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, whose statement was quoted by the Nigerian Tribune news portal, the boat capsized on Friday evening at Owode Ibeshe on the Lagos Lagoon.

"The Boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu," the statement read, as quoted by the portal.

A rescue operation was launched and is still ongoing after four people were pronounced dead and four others are still reported missing, the LAWSA general manager said.

"LASWA Search Party, Local Boat Operators, Marine Police and LASEMA [Lagos State Emergency Management Agency] convened Search and so far, 11 passengers were rescued alive with one person in critical condition and four confirmed dead. Four Others are still missing while search and rescue operations are still ongoing," Emmanuel said, as quoted by the portal.

In June 2019, multiple people died after a boat capsized on the Lagos Lagoon near Ikorodu. At least 12 bodies were recovered by local authorities, according to Nigeria's The Nation newspaper.