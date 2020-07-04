UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, Four Missing After Boat Capsizes In Nigeria - Waterways Authority

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:57 PM

Four Dead, Four Missing After Boat Capsizes in Nigeria - Waterways Authority

Four people have been pronounced dead and four more are still missing after a boat presumed to be carrying 20 people capsized near the Nigerian city of Lagos, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Four people have been pronounced dead and four more are still missing after a boat presumed to be carrying 20 people capsized near the Nigerian city of Lagos, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement.

According to LASWA General Manager Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, whose statement was quoted by the Nigerian Tribune news portal, the boat capsized on Friday evening at Owode Ibeshe on the Lagos Lagoon.

"The Boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu," the statement read, as quoted by the portal.

A rescue operation was launched and is still ongoing after four people were pronounced dead and four others are still reported missing, the LAWSA general manager said.

"LASWA Search Party, Local Boat Operators, Marine Police and LASEMA [Lagos State Emergency Management Agency] convened Search and so far, 11 passengers were rescued alive with one person in critical condition and four confirmed dead. Four Others are still missing while search and rescue operations are still ongoing," Emmanuel said, as quoted by the portal.

In June 2019, multiple people died after a boat capsized on the Lagos Lagoon near Ikorodu. At least 12 bodies were recovered by local authorities, according to Nigeria's The Nation newspaper.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Lagos Nigeria June 2019 From

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

27 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.294 m ..

4 seconds ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for mask order to be enforced ..

5 seconds ago

PARC chief urges scientists to find durable soluti ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.