Four Dead From India Avalanche, Five Still Missing: Army
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Dehradun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) At least four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche hit a remote border area, officials said Saturday, as rescuers deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing.
A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Indian army said 50 people were initially rescued, but among them four succumbed to their injuries.
"Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty," they said.
Five workers were still missing, the army said, adding that six choppers had been deployed into rescue efforts as the "roads are blocked".
Recent Stories
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Ramadan in war-torn Sudan eclipsed by famine and inflation30 seconds ago
-
Four dead from India avalanche, five still missing: army33 seconds ago
-
Uncertainty looms as first phase of Gaza truce due to expire51 minutes ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut2 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut2 hours ago
-
UN rights chief decries 'litany of human suffering' in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan Community at Embassy premises2 hours ago
-
Cyclone death toll rises to four on ravaged French island2 hours ago
-
Pope spends 'peaceful night' after breathing crisis: Vatican2 hours ago
-
UN chief urges US to reverse severe aid cuts to humanitarian programmes2 hours ago
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel3 hours ago
-
Ukraine's fight 'matters to us all': Canada PM after Trump-Zelensky spat4 hours ago