Four dead from India avalanche, five still missing: army

Dehradun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) At least four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche hit a remote border area, officials said Saturday, as rescuers deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing.

A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Indian army said 50 people were initially rescued, but among them four succumbed to their injuries.

"Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty," they said.

Five workers were still missing, the army said, adding that six choppers had been deployed into rescue efforts as the "roads are blocked".