UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead In Bangladesh As Clashes Break Out At Rally Over Indian PM Modi Visit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Four Dead in Bangladesh as Clashes Break Out at Rally Over Indian PM Modi Visit - Reports

At least four people died and dozens were injured in clashes between Hefazat-e-Islam activists and the police in the Bangladeshi port of city Chittagong, local media reported on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) At least four people died and dozens were injured in clashes between Hefazat-e-Islam activists and the police in the Bangladeshi port of city Chittagong, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, several hundred activists of the Islamic Hefazat-e-Islam group marched chanting slogans against the government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his arrival to the country earlier on Friday.

Reportedly, the situation escalated after protesters started throwing bricks at a police station, smashing its glass doors and windows and breaking furniture. The police also stated that an Independence Day banner hanging outside was also torn down.

The police tried to disperse the crowd using tear gas and rubber bullets before opening fire with shotguns.

"The Hathazari police station suddenly came under attack. We are trying to bring the situation under control," Shahadat Hossain, local police superintendent, was cited as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

Representatives from Hefazat-e-Islam confirmed to the news that several of their activists were shot during the hour-long clashes with the police.

"Police attacked our leaders and activists at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka. The students took out a procession to protest the incident and came under police firing," Azizul Haque Islamabadi, the group's secretary, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The hospital where the injured protesters were taken after the incident also issued a statement saying that out of eight people brought with gunshot wounds, four died, Dhaka Tribune stated.

Earlier on Friday, Modi arrived in Dhaka for his first official visit to Bangladesh since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and the establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Attack Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Bangladesh Police Station Narendra Modi Visit Died Dhaka Chittagong New Delhi Independence Shahadat Hossain Gas Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Law ministry constitutes committee for implementat ..

3 minutes ago

PPP intentionally delayed Haleem's release; accuse ..

3 minutes ago

Timeline of Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

3 minutes ago

Lions Club delegation visit Pakistan Sweet Home

6 minutes ago

France steps up travel controls as virus cases soa ..

6 minutes ago

'Great' to be level with Egypt, says triumphant Co ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.