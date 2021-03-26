Four Dead in Bangladesh as Clashes Break Out at Rally Over Indian PM Modi Visit - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) At least four people died and dozens were injured in clashes between Hefazat-e-Islam activists and the police in the Bangladeshi port of city Chittagong, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, several hundred activists of the Islamic Hefazat-e-Islam group marched chanting slogans against the government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his arrival to the country earlier on Friday.

Reportedly, the situation escalated after protesters started throwing bricks at a police station, smashing its glass doors and windows and breaking furniture. The police also stated that an Independence Day banner hanging outside was also torn down.

The police tried to disperse the crowd using tear gas and rubber bullets before opening fire with shotguns.

"The Hathazari police station suddenly came under attack. We are trying to bring the situation under control," Shahadat Hossain, local police superintendent, was cited as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

Representatives from Hefazat-e-Islam confirmed to the news that several of their activists were shot during the hour-long clashes with the police.

"Police attacked our leaders and activists at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka. The students took out a procession to protest the incident and came under police firing," Azizul Haque Islamabadi, the group's secretary, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The hospital where the injured protesters were taken after the incident also issued a statement saying that out of eight people brought with gunshot wounds, four died, Dhaka Tribune stated.

Earlier on Friday, Modi arrived in Dhaka for his first official visit to Bangladesh since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and the establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi.